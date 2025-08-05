ALTON/GRANITE CITY – Men from Alton and Granite City face felony charges in separate criminal cases of domestic violence.

Garrett E. Redden, 19, of Granite City, was charged on Aug. 1, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 3 felony count of theft, and a Class A misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

On July 31, 2025, Redden allegedly intentionally strangled a household or family member before throwing them to the ground, causing bodily harm. Redden was also accused of stealing the victim’s iPhone from them, valued at over $500.

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Redden, who was ordered remanded to jail until his initial appearance in court.

Daniel L. McKee, 28, of Alton, was charged in a separate case on July 29, 2025 with a Class 4 felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of domestic battery and battery, both Class A misdemeanors.

McKee reportedly struck a family or household member in the face with a closed fist and threw another family or household member to the ground on May 10, 2025. He was additionally charged with possessing a substance containing methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).

McKee was granted pretrial release from custody in the case presented by the Alton Police Department.

In another separate case, Peyton M. Walker, 44, listed as homeless out of Alton, was charged on July 30, 2025 with his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery, a Class 4 felony.

Walker allegedly struck a family or household member about the body with his hands after previously being convicted in 2011 of domestic battery in Madison County.

The Bethalto Police Department presented the case against Walker, who was ordered released from custody.

Under the conditions of his release, Walker has been ordered to have no contact or communication with the victim from this case and refrain from entering or remaining at their residence for a minimum of 72 hours upon his release.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

