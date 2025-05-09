ALTON/GRANITE CITY – Residents of Alton, Granite City, and more have been charged in separate cases with burglarizing properties and vehicles around Madison County.

Richard A. Schrader, 42, of Granite City, was charged with a Class 2 felony count of burglary on April 28, 2025.

Schrader allegedly entered a building which was property of Morrissey Construction Company in the 700 block of Washington Avenue in Alton, knowingly and without authority, with the intent to commit a theft.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Schrader, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

Kienny Pierson, 49, of Alton, was charged on April 30, 2025 with a Class 3 felony count of burglary.

Pierson reportedly entered a 2021 Jeep SUV without authority, intending to commit therein a theft, on March 15, 2025. He was granted pretrial release from custody in the case presented by the Alton Police Department.

Oscar K. McGee, 47, of St. Louis, was charged with a Class 1 felony count of residential burglary on May 1, 2025.

McGee allegedly entered a Granite City residence without authority on Dec. 1, 2024, intending to commit a theft, and stole an iPhone 15 from the property owner. The Granite City Police Department presented the case, and McGee was granted pretrial release from custody.

Tony S. Terry, 18, of Springfield, Ill., was charged on April 30 with a Class 3 felony count of burglary and a Class 2 felony count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm.

On Aug. 27, 2024, Terry allegedly entered a Dodge Ram pickup truck without authority, intending to commit a theft, and was found in possession of a stolen Sig 265XL 9mm handgun.

Terry was also granted pretrial release from custody in the case, which was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

