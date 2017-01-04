DES PLAINES, IL. - Sears Holdings announced today, Jan. 4, 2017, on its corporate website that it is closing the Kmart stores at 2851 Belt Line Parkway in Alton and 3655 Nameoki Road in Granite City in the spring 2017.

The release said all the Sears Holdings stores on the list would close at the end of March, except for the Kmart, Cromwell, CT., mid-March, Kmart Mechanicsburg, Pa., mid-February, Sears, Florence, S.C. mid-February, and Sears, Camp Hill, Pa., mid-February.

Article continues after sponsor message

The website release said, “Sears Holdings will continue to strategically and aggressively evaluate our store space and productivity, and accelerate the closing of some unprofitable stores as the company has previously announced. As such: On Wednesday, January 4, 2017, the company informed associates at 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores that their stores would be closing this spring. On Tuesday, December 27, 2016, the company informed associates at 30 Kmart stores and 16 Sears stores that their stores would be closing this spring.”

The release continued: “The decision to close stores is a difficult, but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the company’s operations and fund its transformation. Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success. Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.

“Liquidation sales will begin as early as January 6 at all closing stores,” the release said.

More like this: