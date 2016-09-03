ALTON - The Alton High School Lady Redbirds volleyball team stretched their record to 4-1 for the 2016 season in their first day of play in their own Redbird Volleyball Classic.

The two-day tournament, which began on Friday, Sept. 2, and continues Saturday, Sept. 3, brings teams from Gillespie, Triad and St. Charles’ Orchard Farm High School as well as some local competitors from Southwestern and Granite City High Schools.

After the Redbirds’ first win against the Gillespie Miners on Friday, Alton head coach Stacey Ferguson thought that the team needed to step it up before their game against Triad (who the Redbirds ultimately defeated).

“In order to get the next one, we’re going to have to adjust some things and increase o ur energy level a little bit,” she said. “I think how we perform tonight can really set the tone for tomorrow.”

With four set wins and one loss headed into Saturday's matches against Granite City, Southwestern and Orchard Farm, it seems that the Redbirds have set a pretty good standard of play for the tournament.

The Granite City Warriors maintain the same record in the tournament as Alton heading into day two after wins against Southwestern and Orchard Farm already under their belt. Head coach Ginger Harrison was not only ecstatic to win her first match in the tournament, but her team’s first win of the season against the Lady Piasa Birds.

“It feels great,” she said. “These girls have worked really hard. We just played our first game yesterday [2-0 loss against Highland] so this was our second game. We’re actually going to play 15 games in 17 days. We’ve worked really hard up to this point and we’re ready to play.”

To kick off Saturday’s day of play, Granite City will face off against Alton at 9:00 a.m. Following that match, Triad will battle Southwestern while Orchard Farm and Gillespie dual. At 11:00 a.m., Alton and Southwestern as well as Triad and Granite City compete simultaneously. Noon’s matches include Orchard Farm versus Triad and Gillespie versus Granite City. To close out the tournament at 1:00 p.m., Alton and Orchard Farm will face off while Southwestern and Gillespie battle.

First through sixth place will be determined by the team’s overall record in the tournament. If there is a two-way tie, a head-to-head match will take place. In the case of a three-way tie, the team’s point differences will be tied to determine the highest place.

FRIDAY’S SCORES:

Alton vs. Gillespie (25-17, 25-20) 2-0

Southwestern vs. Granite City (16-25, 23-25) 2-0

Granite City vs. Orchard Farm (25-17, 23-25, 15-4) 2-1

Triad vs. Alton (25-22, 14-25, 14-16) 2-1



Coming soon: scores from…

Gillespie vs. Triad

Orchard Farm vs. Southwestern





