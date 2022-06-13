Bryce Christner and Brandon Dunsing are the newest recipients of the Alton Godfrey Rotary William E. Moyer Vocational Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Bryce Christner, of Alton, graduated from Alton High School in 2021. He was the Rotary Club's Student of the Month that April. Now, Bryce is working on an Associate of Applied Science degree in Welding Technology at Lewis and Clark Community College. He plans to graduate in May 2023. His goal is to enter the workforce after graduation and save enough to start a farm equipment repair business. He works four days a week at Duke Bakery and is using his savings to pay for college. He said the scholarship "is a huge help," and will enable him to graduate debt-free. In a letter of recommendation, Ethan Bray, Bryce's Youth Pastor at Calvary Baptist Church, wrote, "Bryce is a determined, hardworking, kind man. Bryce would not waste this scholarship if he were to receive it, and from his work ethic I believe it would be put to great use." In another letter of recommendation, Chad Woodman, owner of Woodman Collision Center, wrote, "Bryce has a family that is very active in the community and being there for people in need. He has inherited that trait from his parents and exemplifies the same behaviors. He is definitely deserving of a scholarship and an investment in his future."

Brandon Dunsing, of Brighton, graduated from Southwestern High School in 2021. He is working on an Associate of Applied Science degree in Automotive Technology. He said, "I have goals that I would like to achieve, and a quality education at Lewis and Clark Community College will help me achieve those goals." Brandon plans to graduate in May 2023 and enter the workforce. "I have a fondness for fixing things, and I am mechanically inclined. My goal is to be an ASE certified automotive technician." Brandon qualifies for some federal financial aid, but not enough to cover the tuition, fees, books and tools he has to purchase. He said, "Without a scholarship and financial aid, there is no doubt that I would be in debt." For the 2021-2022 academic year, Brandon earned the Dylan M. Kiehna Automotive Technology Scholarship, which is funded by the instructors in the Automotive Technology department and named after a stand-out student who passed away shortly after graduating. His instructors were pleased to hear that he received Rotary's scholarship.

Bryce and Brandon are unique examples of how the Alton Godfrey Rotary Club is investing in the region's future. The club understands the importance of vocational training, now often referred to as career and technical education (CTE). Industries like welding, fabrication, automotive, drafting, industrial electricity, process operations, and truck driver training are directly impacted by Lewis and Clark Community College as well as the local high schools with CTE programs. These partnerships result in a highly skilled workforce of people doing the hands-on labor required to keep communities safe, healthy and functioning day after day.

Lewis and Clark's Director of Development, Debby Edelman, said, "This Rotary Club stands alone in its investment in our CTE students. No other civic club has a scholarship at Lewis and Clark that targets students who will be fixing our cars, producing our gas, building our infrastructure and, basically, manufacturing our future. They are heroes."

The William E. Moyer Vocational Arts and Science Scholarships scholarship is a two-year scholarship. It automatically renews for students' sophomore year if they maintain a certain grade point average and remain enrolled in a CTE program. A third scholarship recipient, JP Morrissey, is benefiting from this scholarship for the second year during 2022-2023. JP is also a Welding Technology student and will graduate in 2023.

