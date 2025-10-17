ALTON – Residents of Alton and Godfrey face felony charges after allegedly stealing money from a local business and individual in unrelated cases.

Jason M. Farrow, 44, of Godfrey, was charged on Oct. 10, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of theft.

On Aug. 7, 2025, Farrow allegedly stole over $10,000 from the Owl’s Club located at 227 Blair Ave. in Alton. He was granted pretrial release from custody in the case presented by the Alton Police Department.

In a separate case from Oct. 9, 2025, 62-year-old Willie L. McClam of Alton was charged with one count of theft, a Class 4 felony.

McClam reportedly stole an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency from an individual victim on April 6, 2025. Charging documents state he had previously been convicted of theft in a prior criminal case out of Jackson County, Mo.

The Alton Police Department also presented the case against McClam, who was also ordered released from custody pending trial.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

