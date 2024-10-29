ALTON/GODFREY - In separate but similar cases, two couples - one from Alton and one from Godfrey - face the same felony charges after allegedly causing the deaths of two infant children.

On Oct. 23, 2024, Gabriel L. Catlett, 38, and Paige A. Patterson, 33, both of the same Alton address, were both charged with endangering the life or health of a child, both Class 3 felonies. These charges stem from an incident that occurred on April 6, 2024.

Also on Oct. 23, 2024, the same charges were filed against Algie W. Glisson, 29, and Natalie E. Quinonez, 28, both of the same Godfrey address. The charges against them related to an incident from May 5, 2024 - just over one month before Catlett and Patterson’s case.

The cases against each individual state they “co-slept” with their infant children “while under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and said violation was a proximate cause of the death” of both children.

The victim in Quinonez and Glisson’s cases was 3 months old at the time of the incident, while the victim in Catlett and Patterson’s cases was 1 month old.

The Alton Police Department presented each case against all four individuals. All were granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

