SPRINGFIELD/EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Alton High School’s girls tennis team showcased strong performances across two varsity tournaments this past weekend, competing in Springfield and Edwardsville with notable success.

At the Sacred Heart Griffin Central Illinois Invite in Springfield on Saturday, Alton’s top team secured key victories. The doubles team of Genna Roark and McKenna Dondanville captured the championship at number three doubles, finishing with a 4-0 record and defeating Niles North 6-0, 7-6 in the finals. Maddy Henkhaus reached the championship match at number two singles but fell to Niles North 6-2, 6-4.

Seniors Grace Massey and Arlie Hartmann earned third place at number one doubles, overcoming Springfield 6-0, 6-3 after a semifinal loss to the all-state doubles team from Effingham St. Anthony. Additionally, Lydia Schrumpf and Anna Larson placed fifth at number two doubles, while Haelee Moyer secured fifth place at number one singles.

Alton finished with 31 points overall, leading the field ahead of Niles North with 30 points and Moroa-Forsyth with 24.5.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We finished 3-1 in all five flights, so that is a pretty solid day,” said Alton head coach Jesse Macias. “Anna, Lydia, and Haelee all lost in the quarters, but got two wins in the back draw and those were some huge team points. Arlie and Grace are really in sync right now and they had another great run. Every team at one doubles is tough, and they fought all day. Maddy Henkhaus might have had our best day. She has been working tirelessly all year and when she got a chance she made the most of it.

"Haelee and Maddy had it tough in singles, and I would have been happy with a few wins. Maddy making it to the finals and winning three matches and Haelee getting three wins at one, I’m really proud of both of them. Genna and McKenna won a tournament for the second week in a row. They make it look easy, but it’s not. They move well together and communicate well, and they come to win. That’s what makes them successful.”

Meanwhile, Alton’s second team competed at the Edwardsville Heather Bradshaw Invitational, finishing as runner-ups in the Futures II flight with a 2-1 record. The team included Laila Kiger, Caroline Cannon, Vail Schwaab, Sadie Perkins, Stella Mathews, Olivia Scarborough, Lyla Cowan, Lydia Dixon, and Ellie Hanebutt.

Coach Macias commented on the experience, saying, “We are grateful that Edwardsville invites us into the Bradshaw. We played 17 kids this weekend and they all got a lot of court time and played significant matches. The experience will make a big difference down the road. Coach Hawkins had the ladies playing great. The semi-final win over Incarnate Word was fantastic. It put us in the final, but every match was close and the team played some of the best tennis this year.”

Alton High School is scheduled to play Chatham Glenwood on Friday in Alton.

More like this: