ALTON - Alton High's girls' tennis team recorded a win over Civic Memorial 5-1 Tuesday under the lights. The heat moved the match to a p.m. start time and the format was changed to doubles only.

Alton is 5-6 and plays in the Champaign Centennial Doubles Tournament on Saturday.

These were the results of the match:

1. Lilly Schuler and Eleanor Schuler (Alton) defeated E. Smith and E Davis 7-5, 6-4

2. L. Wright and L. Welcher (Civic Memorial) defeated Devora Newquist and Chloe Plough 6-4, 6-4

3. Lauren Massey and Anna Brady (Alton) defeated A. Wilson and A. Harms 6-1, 1-6, 10-2

4. Ellie Enos and Scarlett Eades (Alton) defeated M. Schillinger and T. Stanford 6-1, 6-3

5. Jenna Fassler and Nadja Kapetanovich (Alton) defeated S. Johnson and L. Paslay 6-4, 6-4

6. Finley Haynes and Grace Massey (Alton) defeated K. Golden and E. Donaldson 6-3, 6-4



