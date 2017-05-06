ALTON 5, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Alton grabbed the lead over East Alton-Wood River with a run in the fifth, then tacked on three more in the sixth as the Redbirds defeated the Oilers 5-1 in Alton Friday evening. The Redbirds improved to 18-7 on the year, while the Oilers fell to 13-12.

The game was the first for both teams in a cluster of games this weekend at Alton. Savannah Fisher went 2-for-3 for Alton with a pair of doubles and two runs scored; Ashlyn Betz was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI, Mikinna Hull 1-for-3 with a double and run scored, Tami Wong 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Abby Scyoc 1-for-3 with a run scored, Tomi Dublo 1-for-4 and Bronte Fencel a run scored.

"I thought we played pretty well for not having a lot of games lately," Alton head coach Dan Carter said. "It was nice to get a win under our belt to get our weekend started."

Carly Campbell was 2-for-3 with a homer, RBI and run scored, Macy Flanagan 2-for-3 and Kayla Aligholi and Peyton Young each had hits for EAWR. Rebecca Null struck out 10 in taking the loss, while Scyoc got the win and struck out five. Carter said Scyoc has been strong throughout the season as only a freshman and this was another good outing for her, only allowing one run.

"Abby has made a commitment to being a good pitcher and worked hard," Carter said.

Coach Carter said Campbell is an exceptional player and did a good job calling the game behind the plate, in addition to her two hits, including the powerful home run. He also commended the Oilers' team and said they are always a well-coached group and "a very solid ball club."

Next up for the Redbirds is a 10 a.m. Saturday home game against the Oilers, followed by a 1 p.m. game against Waterloo as part of a cluster before a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday Southwestern Conference game at home against Belleville West; EAWR takes on the Bulldogs at 11:30 a.m. Saturday as part of the cluster, then heads to Hillsboro for a 4:30 p.m. Monday contest.

