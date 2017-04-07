ALTON – A three-run fourth broke the game open as Alton went on to take a 9-3 Southwestern Conference win over Granite City at Alton Thursday afternoon. The Redbirds improved to 5-2 on the year, 1-2 in the SWC; the Warriors dropped to 3-8 overall, 0-2 in the league.

The game, originally scheduled for Wilson Park/George Sykes Field in Granite City, was moved to Alton because of wet grounds.

The Redbirds scored twice in the first and once in the second to move out to a 3-1 lead on the Warriors, then scored a solo run in the third before Granite countered with a run in the top of the fourth. Alton then scored three times in the bottom of the fourth to move to a 7-2 lead on GCHS and then got to a 9-2 lead through six before the Warriors scored once in the seventh.

Savannah Fisher went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored for Alton, with Abby Scyoc going 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs; Tami Wong was 2-for-3 with two doubles, a RBI and four runs scored, Tomi Dublo 1-for-3 with a run scored, Bronte Fencel 1-for-4, Sydney Hartman 1-for-3 with a run scored, Miranda Hudson 1-for-4 and Rachael McCoy 1-for-3.

Scyoc went the distance for the win, conceding an earned run on eight hits while walking two and striking out four.

Alton travels to Piasa Southwestern for a 4:30 p.m. Saturday contest, then goes to Brussels for a 4:30 p.m. Monday game before hosting Collinsville in a SWC game at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.