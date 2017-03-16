GIRLS SOCCER

GIRLS METRO CUP TOURNAMENT

ALTON 1, MARION 0: Alton's girls soccer team opened its 2017 season with a 1-0 win over Marion in the Nike Bracket of the Girls Metro Cup Tournament at Columbia Wednesday evening.

A Morgan Rauscher goal in the 36th minute turned out to be the only goal of the match, sending the Redbirds to a 7:30 p.m. Friday semifinal match against Columbia in Columbia; the final is set for 6 p.m. Saturday in Columbia.

The Redbirds moved to 1-0-0 on the season with the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

SOFTBALL

NEW ATHENS 10, ROXANA 0 (6 INNINGS): Phoebe Booher had two of Roxana's three hits as New Athens defeated the Shells 10-0 in six innings in RHS' season-opening softball game at home Wednesday.

The Shells opened at 0-1; the Yellowjackets started at 1-0.

Madison Klass had the other hit for the Shells on the day.

Booher took the loss, going four innings while giving up six earned runs and eight hits while walking three; Taylor Noland thew the other two innings for the Shells, giving up an earned run and a hit while walking no one.

Sophie Cooper went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs while scoring three times for the Jackets; Jenna Alfeldt was also 3-for-3 with three doubles, a RBI and four runs scored. Hanna Meyer got the win for New Athens, giving up two hits and a walk while fanning four.

Roxana visits Mascoutah for a 10 a.m. Saturday doubleheader, then visits Hardin-Calhoun at 4:30 p.m. Monday and Metro East Lutheran at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

More like this: