WOOD RIVER - On this gorgeous but windy Tuesday afternoon, spring was certainly in the air at the ball fields of East Alton-Wood River High School.

As metal collided with the leather and laces, softball and baseball lived in perfect harmony as the ladies of the Oilers Softball team faced the Alton High School Redbirds on one field and the boys of spring faced Metro East Lutheran High School on another.

After five innings of play, Daniel Carter's Redbirds shut down the Oilers in their softball match, producing a shut-out with score of 11-0.

"We were lead by senior Brittany Roady in the circle striking out eight," he said.

Freshman Tamil Wong was 3-3 for the day with five RBIs, a home run and a double. Sophomore Taylor Herring added a three-run triple in the fifth inning to cap the score at 11.

Across the field, the Metro East Knights faced off against the Oilers baseball team. The Oilers ultimately defeated the Knights 7-6 after seven innings.

After the Knights earned three points in the first, the Oilers came up to bat and figured out the pitching style of Chase Langendorf quickly. In the first inning alone, six points were scored off the pitcher.

After earning two in the second and another point in the fifth, the Knights brought their score to 6-6. However, when the Oilers came up to bat, they scored their seventh point to push them to victory.

