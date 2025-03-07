ALTON - The Alton High School girls basketball made history by becoming the first team in program history to make it to the state tournament.

The Redbirds dropped a “fast-paced, physical” game according to head coach Deserea Howard to Kenwood Academy by a score of 61-55.

The Redbirds learned their third-place opponent - Loyola Academy (34-3). The Ramblers lost to Fremd (30-5) in double overtime by a score of 80-75 in the second IHSA Class 4A state semifinal Friday afternoon.

Alton will take on the Ramblers bright and early at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 8 in the third place game at CEFCU Arena with a chance still to end its season with a win.

“That’s still huge, and that’s what we were talking about before we came in here,” Howard said. “We won’t get to play for the championship, but we still want to leave the experience on a high, we want to leave the experience with smiles on our faces.

“We just have to make sure we stick to Alton basketball, no matter the moment or how loud it is,” Howard continued. “Make sure we play the way that we play. We worked too hard to get here and play any other way.”

Kenwood and Fremd will play for the championship at 8 p.m. Saturday.

