ALTON 52, FREEBURG 36: Alton held Freeburg to eight points in the second and third quarters and got 10 points from Crishonna Hickman as the Redbirds downed the Midgets 52-36 in the semifinals of the Hillsboro, Mo., Tournament Friday night.

AHS improved to 3-18 on the year and moved into Saturday evening's final against Seckman, who defeated Ritenour 53-43 in Friday's other semifinal. The Midgets fell to 8-12 on the year.

“We had a great defensive effort tonight,” said Redbird coach Bob Rickman. “We communicated well and really played as a team; that was a huge key to the victory.

“Down the stretch, we hit our free throws; we were 13-of-17 from the line and we had patience on offense; I thought that was one of our better overall efforts of the year.”

Diarra Smith had nine points for the Redbirds, with Rayn Tally and Allurah Bowens each scoring seven and Kenya Burnett six. Abby Murly led Freeburg with 14 points, with Colleen Cockrell, Lily Oliver and Kayla Whitworth each adding six points.

