ALTON - The Alton girls' basketball team earned a top ranking in the large schools in the St. Louis region on a MaxPreps poll on December 15. The Redbirds carry a 10-0 overall mark into a game at 6 p.m. live on Riverbender.com against Quincy.

The Redbirds girls are ranked third in the state with all Illinois large schools in a recent MaxPreps ranking. Some of the Alton players and their coach will be on CJ Nasello's Our Daily Show! on Tuesday morning.

Alton head coach Deserea Howard said the rankings are special but are not something they chase.

“The rankings let the girls know others see their hard work, she added.

Alton plays in the Mascoutah Tourney on Dec. 27, 28, and 29.

Coach Howard said she hopes to keep Alton’s winning streak alive Tuesday night and through the tourney to enter 2023 with an unblemished record.

