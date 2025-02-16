ALTON – Due to the predicted weather forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 18, the two IHSA Class 4A Granite City Regional semifinal games have been pushed up a day to Monday, Feb. 17.

The schedule is as follows:

(4) Edwardsville vs. (5) Quincy 6 p.m.

(1) Alton vs. (8) Granite City 7:30 p.m.

Both of those games will take place at Granite City High School with the regional championship scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m.

Regardless of when the Redbirds get their postseason started, they’re ready.

“This team is ready as we’ve ever been,” head coach Deserea Howard said. “We’re focused, we’re together, I think we’re deeper than we usually are. But right now, we’re just hungry. We know this window is closing, we know our chance to win state is right now with these girls, so we’re not going to back down easily.”

Should the Redbirds make it out of the regional, they will play host to the Alton Sectional. Semifinal games are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6 and 7:30 p.m., and the sectional championship is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m.

It’s possible that both of those games are rematches from last year’s postseason run.

Alton could see a rematch against their Southwestern Conference rivals O’Fallon in the semis. Last season Alton beat the Panthers 51-41 at Belleville West High School.

Alton has already beaten O’Fallon three times this season and has won their last six meetings.

After that, there is a possibility to see Normal Community again in the sectional title game. Normal Community West hosted the sectional last year as the Redbirds won 66-56.

Now Alton has a chance to do it all again on their own floor.

“We’ve got a sectional here and we’re looking forward to doing that in front of our fans,” Howard said. “We’re looking forward to cutting our own nets down and hopefully giving the girls a little piece of that to take with them to college.”

