ALTON — The fourth annual gingerbread contest showcased the creative talents of local residents and brought festive cheer to the community.

The free event, designed to engage children and adults alike, featured categories for K-5th graders, parents and kids, as well as adults competing individually and in groups. This year’s contest saw participation from three children in the K-5th category, one adult individual, three adult groups, and two parent-child combinations.

Will Alford took first place in the K-5th category, followed by Isabella Black in second. In the Kid & Parent Group, Alicia and Roland claimed first place, with Lisa and Stella Black taking second. Dawn Herbst was awarded first place in the Adult Individual category. The Adult Group category saw Barry, Ellen, and Don take first place, with Lynn and Bryan in second, and Hannah and Caleb finishing third.

Lyndsey Younger, the interim director of the Alton Park and Rec Department, expressed hope that the gingerbread contest will continue to grow in future years.

“It is just an extra Christmas festivity that we like to have,” she said. "I do think it helps people get into the Christmas spirit in Alton. We hope to continue to see the participation grow in the future."

