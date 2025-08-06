ALTON – Madison County prosecutors plan to present evidence and testimony showing a dispute between rival gang members lead to the 2024 fatal shooting of 13-year-old Ra'Niya Steward of Alton. Two aspiring gang members are accused of carrying out the shooting to “earn their stripes” and membership into the Alton-based “Little Mexico” gang.

Five individuals have been charged in connection to Steward’s murder: Keith A. Sanders, Vito Crowder, Alvin Perry III, Dakota Perry, and Raysean Colvin. Colvin pleaded guilty last month to first degree murder and was sentenced to 35 years in prison, but trials have not yet taken place for the other four defendants. Madison County prosecutors expect Crowder and Dakota to testify in the first degree murder trial against Sanders.

On Aug. 1, 2025, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a motion to “allow the introduction of defendant Keith Sanders’ gang affiliation or membership.” County prosecutors plan to introduce evidence and testimony of alleged gang membership or affiliation in an effort to better inform the jury of each individual’s motivations in the shooting.

“A jury needs to know and understand the roles and membership of the various parties to rival street gangs to understand why Dakota and Crowder did these acts,” the motion states. “The gang testimony and evidence will explain why the inconceivable events of February 3, 2024, occurred.”

According to county prosecutors, Crowder and Dakota allegedly committed the shooting in an effort to “earn their stripes” and gain membership and status in the “Little Mexico” gang, of which Sanders, Colvin, and Perry were reportedly already members. The intended targets of the shooting were two alleged members of the rival “West Side” gang – not Steward, who was critically wounded and later died from injuries sustained in the shooting on Highland Avenue in Alton.

The motion states all five individuals charged were present on Highland Avenue on the night of the shooting, amid “an ongoing dispute with individuals from a rival gang.” The dispute initially took place online as Colvin and Dakota brandished firearms in a social media feud with a member of the “West Side” gang, who displayed a firearm in response.

Sanders then told Perry, Dakota, and Crowder that a different member of the “West Side” gang was seen walking up and down the streets in “Little Mexico” and that their presence in the neighborhood, seen as a sign of disrespect, “must be addressed.”

“Sanders stated he would handle their presence in ‘Little Mexico,’ but he had to attend a birthday party,” the motion states. “Sanders’ message was clear to the other members and hopeful members of [the] ‘Little Mexico’ gang that the presence of the rival members must be addressed with violence. Dakota is expected to testify Sanders wanted those in the car to ‘slide on them’ or shoot [the rival gang members].”

While seated in a vehicle on the night of the shooting, Colvin was reportedly in possession of two firearms. Crowder allegedly stated he would do the shooting, but didn’t have a firearm, after which Colvin gave him one of his two firearms. Dakota was given the other firearm.

“After receiving the firearm[s] from Colvin, Crowder and Dakota walked to the wooded area behind the address where Sanders previously informed them the rival gang members were present,” the motion continues. “Once they arrived at this location, from the wood line, Dakota and Crowder began shooting at the suspected rival gang member. They shot an innocent 13-year-old girl.”

County prosecutors argue the inclusion of this gang-related testimony and evidence is critical to explaining the motivations behind what would be an “otherwise unexplainable” act of violence.

“This evidence of gang membership explains why Sanders would encourage Perry, Colvin, Dakota, and Crowder to attack people for being present in a neighborhood or walk on certain streets,” the motion concludes. “It further explains why, after making excuses for his own inability to shoot these rival gang members, Sanders would encourage Dakota and Crowder to do the shooting.

“This testimony provides an understanding of an otherwise unexplainable act and/or provides a motive.”

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

