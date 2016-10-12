ALTON – Alton’s freshman football team is showing signs the team has a bright future with an undefeated 7-0 mark to date.

The freshmen travel to Edwardsville for a 5 p.m. game Thursday and will put the unblemished record on the line. The Redbirds toppled O’Fallon 41-8 in a recent battle.

Alton head football coach Eric Dickerson commended the boys on their efforts and said he looks forward to having the boys move to the sophomore level next year. Last year, the Redbird freshmen football team also posted an unbeaten mark.

The Redbird freshmen are coached by Wade Dobson and Dickerson praised the coach and boys on the job they have done this year.

Dobson operates with the principle of taking it one game at a time, and working to keep the kids motivated through every game and the season.

“The kids have had a good year,” he said. “They have stayed focused and when they were tested against Collinsville they were able to dig deep and come back.”

Quarterback Andrew Jones has been one of the leaders of the team and has “a good arm for a freshman,” Dobson said. “He also runs the ball well, too.”

Alegnon Wilson and Bobby Smith have carried the pigskin frequently in the backfield.

Dobson said they work on the same principles and offensive scheme as the varsity and it is a big advantage to them when they reach their sophomore season.

“We are starting some sophomores on varsity and they are getting a lot of experience this year,” Dobson said. “I think that bodes well for us next season on the varsity.”

