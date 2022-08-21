AHS Fall Sports Kickoff Football Scrimmage 2022

ALTON - The Alton High football team held its annual preseason scrimmage before an energetic and enthusiastic crowd Friday night at Public School Stadium, and by all indications, are all set to go for the 2022 season.

That season begins this coming Friday at home against Cahokia in a 7 p.m. kickoff, and new head coach David Parker felt all systems were a go in the scrimmage.

"I thought it was awesome," Parker said. "The atmosphere was great, the crowd was great and the number one thing is we got out of it with no injuries. And it's on to get ready for our first game against Cahokia."

Another important thing was that the competition for several starting spots in the lineup on both sides of the ball was decided in the scrimmage as well.

"We have that," Parker said, "and there's also competition for positions still going on and the scrimmage helped us determine some starting positions."

As far as the opener against the Comanches goes, there are plenty of things that Parker is hoping for.

"A win," Parker said with a laugh. "I'm hoping we go out and do all the things we've been working on since last spring. We do that, we win.

"If we don't win, we'll compete well. It's going to be a very competitive game."

