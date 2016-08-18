ALTON - Excitement is brewing for the second annual Alton Food Truck Festival at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater.

The Alton Food Truck Festival will run from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. Sauce Magazine is the sponsor and coordinator for the event.

Publisher and owner Allyson Mace said Sauce Magazine of St. Louis is excited about bring food trucks across the Mississippi River to Illinois and showcasing the delights in Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. It was estimated about 6,000 people attended the event last year.

“We are excited to bring food trucks to a new captive audience in Alton,” she said. “This is not something the Alton community gets to see very often. We enjoy having the opportunity to partner with the amphitheater. We will bring even more food trucks this year. We don’t want to be as overrun as we were last year due to the extreme popularity of the event.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Mace said they plan to bring 17 to 19 food trucks across the river and have worked carefully with the amphitheater personnel to make sure they had plenty of food for people who visit. The two have also coordinated on the proper layout of the trucks for the event.

Sauce Magazine has been in existence for 16 years and is highly successful. Mace started the publication.

There will be live music at the Food Truck Festival, including Marquise Knox, a Blues player. Knox has played with B.B. King and other noteworthy artists and will be the featured entertainment.

The event is free and open to the public. There are special VIP tickets for $25 that include VIP parking and two tickets apiece. The VIP parking is close to where the food trucks will be located.

Tickets are available at www.libertybankamphitheater.com and www.saucemagazine.com.

More like this: