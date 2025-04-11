Our Daily Show Interview! 1st Responders SpringFest Starts 4-11 at 5!

ALTON - The Alton First Responders Springfest invites the community to enjoy a carnival while supporting local first responders.

The Springfest is a carnival, complete with rides, food and fun. A percentage of ticket sales will be distributed to Alton’s first responders and organizations that support them. The carnival opens at 5 p.m. tonight, April 11, 2025, and runs through Saturday, April 19, 2025, at the Alton Amphitheater.

“Go down, have fun, because a percentage of the profits from the carnival is going to go to our first responders,” said Dan Herkert, Alton Amphitheater Commission Chair. “Hopefully it’s something that is successful and it turns into another annual event because of the fact that it’s benefiting some of our local heroes.”

The rides take tickets, and each ticket costs $2 or you can buy 16 tickets for $30. On Monday through Thursday, each ride only needs one ticket.

On weekdays, the Springfest will run from 5–10 p.m. On Saturday, April 12, the carnival opens at 1 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. On Sunday, April 13, it runs from 1–8 p.m. On Saturday, April 19, the final day of the carnival, rides and food open at 1 p.m. and NGK Blues Band will take the stage from 8–11 p.m. for a free concert sponsored by the Amphitheater Commission.

The Springfest was conceptualized by Andy Schoendienst, who owns Luehrs’ Ideal Rides. Luehrs’, which also provides the carnival rides for the annual Alton Expo later in the year, wanted to offer an event to support local first responders. Schoendienst, Herkert and Mayor David Goins worked together to bring Luehrs’ to the Amphitheater for the Springfest.

Article continues after sponsor message

After the carnival ends next weekend, the percentage of the profits that would usually go to the Alton Amphitheater will be divided between the local first responders. Herkert expressed his appreciation for Schoendienst, Luehrs’ and the City of Alton for their support.

“It’s a good opportunity working with [Schoendienst] on another event at the amphitheater that benefits some of the heroes in our community,” he said.

He explained that the Springfest is “not quite as big” as the Alton Expo, but it should be a fun week for a great cause.

Other amphitheater events will be announced soon, but a few anchor events are already on the schedule for the summer and fall. On July 3, 2025, community members can enjoy the annual “Fireworks on the Mississippi” event. The beloved Food Truck Festival is scheduled for Aug. 23, followed by the Jazz and Wine Festival on Aug. 30. The Alton Expo will run from Sept. 4–7, 2025.

“That’s three weeks in a row, hell weeks for all of us on the volunteer side, but they’re always fun weeks,” Herkert laughed. “Those are great events. We take great pride in them because they become successful, and they’re either free or they’re affordable so that families and the community can come down and enjoy our riverfront and good entertainment.”

Herkert emphasized that the amphitheater aims to support the Alton community by bringing people into town and allowing them to enjoy the riverfront. He hopes to see many people at the first Alton First Responders Springfest this weekend, and he encourages folks to visit the official Alton Amphitheater website for more information about their upcoming events.

“You can’t have more fun on our riverfront,” he added. “We have something for everybody…We want people to come here. We want people to experience how great this city is.”

For more information about the Alton First Responders Springfest, click here.

More like this: