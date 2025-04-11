ALTON - The Alton First Responders Springfest opened to an excited crowd.

Early on Friday, April 11, 2025, kids and community members were coming down to the Alton Amphitheater for the first day of the weeklong Springfest, a carnival that will raise money for first responders. Proceeds from ticket sales will be distributed to Alton’s first responders and organizations that support them.

“Go down, have fun, because a percentage of the profits from the carnival is going to go to our first responders,” said Dan Herkert, Alton Amphitheater Commission Chair. “Hopefully it’s something that is successful and it turns into another annual event because of the fact that it’s benefiting some of our local heroes.”

The Alton First Responders Springfest, the first of its kind, includes carnival games, rides, food and fun. The rides take tickets, and each ticket costs $2 or you can buy 16 tickets for $30. On Monday through Thursday, each ride only needs one ticket. A portion of ticket sales will be donated.

On weekdays, the Springfest will run from 5–10 p.m. On Saturday, April 12, the carnival opens at 1 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. On Sunday, April 13, it runs from 1–8 p.m. On Saturday, April 19, the final day of the carnival, rides and food open at 1 p.m. and NGK Blues Band will take the stage from 8–11 p.m. for a free concert sponsored by the Amphitheater Commission.

Children under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult who is 21 or older during operating hours on Friday and Saturday. One adult may supervise up to eight kids.

Herkert thanked Chief Jarrett Ford and the Alton Police Department for their work to make sure the Springfest is a safe, family-friendly environment. He emphasized the importance of giving back to first responders.

For more information about the Alton First Responders Springfest, read this article on RiverBender.com.

“You can’t have more fun on our riverfront,” Herkert added. “We have something for everybody.”

