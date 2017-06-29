ALTON - This year, Alton's fireworks spectacular will be launched from the Missouri side of the Mississippi River instead of the Illinois shore.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said Central States Fireworks will launch the display from near the Lincoln-Shields Duel area in West Alton. The display should go as planned at 9:15 p.m. on Monday, July 3. Walker said the entire evening will be a great experience for the people of Alton, saying people may gather at Riverfront Park around 5 p.m. to enjoy kids' activities as well as a performance from the Midwest Air Force Band.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It should be a terrific day for the entire City of Alton," Walker said.

Anyone worried the view of the fireworks will be less than usual, due to the distance the river creates should rest easy knowing the shell size of the bursts will be increased from six inches to eight to compensate for the distance, and because larger shells can be used due to the distance from neighborhoods.

"They increased the shell size to make up for the distance," Walker said. "It should be a great show."

More like this: