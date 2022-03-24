ALTON - Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison expressed pride that the contract between the Firefighters and Teamsters unions and the City of Alton had been approved by the deadline and it seemed a fair agreement for both sides. In previous years, the chief said some of the negotiations had been very heated and it was hard to come to a compromise.

The chief says the other good news is it is a four-year agreement that runs from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2026.

Chief Jemison has been a firefighter for many years and remembers how difficult some of the negotiations had been in the past.

He explained the pay raises as 3 percent in the first two years and 2.5 percent in the third and fourth years.

“This is a very historic thing,” he said that the contract had been settled before the deadline. “My approach was not to argue about little things and keep me vs. you out of it.

"I think we were able to come up with a fair contract and equipment for firefighters and Teamsters unions with fiscal responsibility toward the city.”

