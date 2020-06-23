Alton Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Blazing Pickup Truck Fire Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton firefighters quickly doused a pickup truck fire in an alley at Plum and Broadway in Alton just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Article continues after sponsor message The fire was blazing when firefighters arrived. Thankfully, the fire was extinguished and did not cause any building damage. Dan Brannan also contributed to this story. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending