ALTON - Alton firefighters quickly doused a pickup truck fire in an alley at Plum and Broadway in Alton just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The fire was blazing when firefighters arrived. Thankfully, the fire was extinguished and did not cause any building damage.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

