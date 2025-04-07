ALTON — Alton firefighters successfully rescued an injured 35-year-old male from Bing Paintball Field on Sunday afternoon, April 6, 2025, utilizing a utility task vehicle (UTV) to navigate challenging terrain.

The incident occurred when firefighters responded to a call regarding the injured man, whose specific injuries were not disclosed.

Due to muddy conditions and the distance from ambulance access, the UTV was deemed necessary for the rescue operation.

Once the patient was trauma packaged and loaded onto the UTV, firefighters transported him to Corporal Belchik Road.

From there, he was transferred to an ARCH Helicopter for further transport to a trauma center in St. Louis.

