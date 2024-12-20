Our Daily Show Interview! Alton Firefighters Local 1255 Turkey Giveaway on 12-21

ALTON — Alton Firefighters Local 1255 is set to host its 8th Annual Turkey Giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at the Crisis Food Center located at 21 E. 6th Street in Alton. This year’s event will feature a drive-up format, allowing families to receive a turkey and a bag of sides directly from their vehicles.

Article continues after sponsor message

Vehicles will line up on Market Street, between East 4th and East 6th Streets in Alton, proceeding north to make a right turn onto East 6th Street, where firefighters will load the items into car trunks. The giveaway will operate on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, with each car receiving one turkey and one bag of sides.

Derrick D. Richardson, a representative of Local 1255, emphasized the collaborative effort behind the event. “We are happy to partner with Crisis Food Center, who went 50/50 with Local 1255 on purchasing the turkeys and the sides,” he said. “This is an ongoing relationship between Local 1255 and CFC since the first turkey giveaway in 2017. Both organizations are committed to helping those in need celebrate with a good holiday meal.”

Richardson highlighted the importance of community engagement, stating, “The Alton Firefighters Local 1255 likes to give back to the community we serve. We feel that it is necessary and important to show the community that we appreciate them as much as they appreciate us. We wanted to give back in a way that would definitely impact the families in our community. We are fortunate to work in this community. The community supports us, and we support them. The turkey giveaway is just one way for us to thank the community.”

More like this: