ALTON - No injuries were reported following a trailer fire near the River Road in Alton.

Firefighters were dispatched to the blaze across the highway from the Piasa Bird painting at 1:28 p.m. Friday. Alton Fire Battalion Chief David Eichen said the department arrived to find a trailer engulfed, but said no one was on the scene. He said he believes the fire was accidental, and added there was evidence someone has been working at the scene, such as a weed whacker. 

No one was at the scene when firefighters arrived. The cause has not been determined at this time, but Eichen said he did not believe it was suspicious. The owner of the trailer is not known by firefighters as of yet.

