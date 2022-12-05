ALTON - Alton firefighters battled a structure fire in the 600 block of Oak Street Sunday night. The home was on the city’s “Do Not Enter List,” Battalion Chief Derrick Richardson said.

Richardson said Alton firefighters were on the scene of the fire for about two hours and it was from a defensive perspective because of the “Do Not Enter” situation. The fire call came to the Alton Fire Department at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

“Someone was living in there that shouldn’t be with his dog and was using the fireplace,” Richardson said. “The dog ran out when we got there and was safe and the man who was in the home had left before we got there. A problem with the fireplace could have possibly been the cause of the fire.”

East Alton Fire Department was also called to the scene to assist, Richardson said.

The Alton Fire Department continues to investigate the situation.

