CHICAGO – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) awarded a total of $2,695,377 to communities across Illinois through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program. The AFG Program provides first-responder organizations with the access to much-needed emergency response equipment, firefighting and emergency vehicles, personal protective equipment and training in an effort to create safer, more prepared communities.

“Firefighters in communities throughout Illinois risk their lives and run toward danger when others run away. We owe it to them to make sure they have the best equipment and training, and I'm proud to join senator Durbin in announcing this funding to help them get it,”Duckworth said.

“Our nation's firefighters are called upon day after day to protect our citizens. As these brave men and women put themselves in harm’s way, we must ensure that they are equipped with the best training and tools possible to do their jobs well,” Durbin said. “I’m proud to fight for funding that will support our first-responders across Illinois.”

Under this announcement, the following six departments/districts will receive a total of $840,264 to strengthen operations and safety including professional training, personal protective equipment, modifications to facilities and supplies that support firefighting and non-affiliated EMS operations and safety:

Stickney Fire Department (Stickney, IL): $45,505

$45,505 Grand Chain Volunteer Fire Department (Grand Chain, IL): $ 309,524

309,524 Crestwood Fire Department (Crestwood, IL): $190,477

$190,477 Mineral & Gold Fire Protection District (Mineral, IL): $112,381

$112,381 Summit Fire Department (Summit, IL): $106,286

$106,286 Village of Schiller Park Fire Department (Schiller Park, IL): $76,191

Under this announcement, the following three departments/districts will receive a total of $1,855,113 as part of the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program to help ensure local departments are able to meet their respective staffing needs and improve overall preparedness.

Village of Schiller Park Fire Department (Schiller Park, IL): $444,000

$444,000 Alton Fire Department (Alton, IL): $863,602

$863,602 Frankfort Fire Protection District (Frankfort, IL): $547,511

Since Fiscal Year 2001, AFG has provided approximately $6.7 billion in grants to first-responder organizations. The program is administered by the DHS’s Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.

