Alton Fire Department Station 2 Door is Quickly Repaired After Issue
November 8, 2019 11:02 AM November 8, 2019 11:06 AM
ALTON - An Alton Fire Department Fire Station 2 door was damaged during an ambulance run Wednesday, but immediately replaced.
The fire department contacted a local garage door company that realized the importance of the door in the operation and it was fixed.
No one was injured when the door broke and the ambulance had minor damage from the incident, fire officials said.
