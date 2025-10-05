Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON — The Alton Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday afternoon on the 3700 block of Berkeley Avenue, where flames and smoke were visible upon arrival.

A box-alarm was called, prompting the East Alton Fire Department to assist at the scene. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

“No one was home when the fire started and no injuries were reported,” Alton Deputy Chief Matthew Fischer said. He added that the Illinois State Fire Marshal was requested to investigate the cause of the fire.

More like this:

Field Fire Near Lamb Road Draws Multi-Department Response
Today
Traffic Detoured Following Alton Intersection Accident Sunday
Sep 2, 2025
Guardrail Crash Sparks Vehicle Fire in Alton
Sep 5, 2025
Helicopter Crashes Into Mississippi River In Alton During Power Line Work
Aug 7, 2025
Early Morning Shooting Injures Woman on Tara Avenue
Sep 4, 2025

 