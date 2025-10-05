Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON — The Alton Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday afternoon on the 3700 block of Berkeley Avenue, where flames and smoke were visible upon arrival.

A box-alarm was called, prompting the East Alton Fire Department to assist at the scene. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

“No one was home when the fire started and no injuries were reported,” Alton Deputy Chief Matthew Fischer said. He added that the Illinois State Fire Marshal was requested to investigate the cause of the fire.

