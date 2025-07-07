ALTON — The Alton Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday evening, July 7, 2025, on the 1100 block of East Sixth Street, arriving just before 6 p.m. to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the second story of the home.

Article continues after sponsor message

Firefighters quickly deployed their deck gun and hose lines, managing to extinguish most of the fire promptly. According to Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison, the fire appears to have been set deliberately and is believed to be connected to a domestic incident and an eviction.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal was called to assist with the investigation. No injuries were reported at the scene.

The Alton Police Department stated that additional information will be released on Tuesday.

More like this: