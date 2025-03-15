ALTON — The Alton Fire Department responded to approximately seven weather-related incidents during a severe storm that swept through the area on Friday, March 14, 2025, according to Deputy Chief Matt Fischer.

The calls included reports of downed trees, arcing wires, and fire alarms. In addition, Fischer confirmed that the department dealt with a residential house fire and a car fire that was suspected to be related to lightning.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries associated with these incidents.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Alton was pretty lucky,” Fischer remarked, noting the impact of the storm despite the occurrence of several power outages.

The department's swift response helped to manage the situation as the storm passed through the region.

More like this:

Major Damage Reported in West Alton Following Severe Storms, Weather Service Conducts Storm Surveys After Destruction
Mar 15, 2025
National Weather Service Investigates Possible Tornado Near Greenville
4 days ago
Storm Debris Drop-Off Location Set Up For O’Fallon Residents
Mar 17, 2025
Wood River Fire Chief Addresses Series of Wind-Related Incidents
Mar 15, 2025
Marissa Kudelka Seeks Help For Her Grandparents In Alton After "Significant Storm Damage"
Mar 17, 2025

 