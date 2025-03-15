ALTON — The Alton Fire Department responded to approximately seven weather-related incidents during a severe storm that swept through the area on Friday, March 14, 2025, according to Deputy Chief Matt Fischer.

The calls included reports of downed trees, arcing wires, and fire alarms. In addition, Fischer confirmed that the department dealt with a residential house fire and a car fire that was suspected to be related to lightning.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries associated with these incidents.

“Alton was pretty lucky,” Fischer remarked, noting the impact of the storm despite the occurrence of several power outages.

The department's swift response helped to manage the situation as the storm passed through the region.

