Alton Fire Department Responds to Serious Motorcycle Crash Tuesday Evening
April 14, 2020 7:21 PM April 15, 2020 9:28 AM
ALTON - A motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with severe injuries Tuesday evening.
The injuries were caused by a collision between an SUV and the motorcycle on Homer Adams Parkway and Buckmaster Lane around 6:50 p.m.
Traffic was diverted while first responders worked the scene. When firefighters arrived on scene the motorcycle was on fire.
No more information has been released at this time.