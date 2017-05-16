Alton Fire Department responds to crash at Clark Bridge Tuesday morning
ALTON - Alton Fire Department members and ambulance responded to an accident near the Clark Bridge on Landmarks Boulevard in Alton about 8:54 a.m. Tuesday.
The accident involved a SUV and white DirecTV van. The SUV apparently rear-ended the van. The person driving the SUV refused medical treatment, Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom House said, while the person in the van was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries and treatment.
House said the cleanup was relatively easy, with only broken glass from a shattered rear window to clean up and removal of the vehicles.
