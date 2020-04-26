Alton Fire Department Responded to a Vacant House Fire Sunday Night
April 26, 2020 9:06 PM April 26, 2020 9:09 PM
ALTON - The Alton Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire at 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Olmstead Way.
When firefighters arrived the house had heavy smoke showing. The house was reported to be vacant. A neighbor called 911 after seeing the smoke.
No injuries were reported and the firefighters were able to knock down the blaze quickly.