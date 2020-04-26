Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - The Alton Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire at 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Olmstead Way.

When firefighters arrived the house had heavy smoke showing. The house was reported to be vacant. A neighbor called 911 after seeing the smoke.

No injuries were reported and the firefighters were able to knock down the blaze quickly.

 