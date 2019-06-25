ALTON - The Alton Fire Department performs many life-saving acts nearly every day, but quick response late Monday night not only helped save a man but also preserve a house on Broadway.

The fire department, led by Battalion Chief Brad Sweetman, were called to the 3400 block of Old Broadway in Alton for an alarm at 10:10 p.m. Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said upon arrival, the firefighters observed the home was on fire and smoke was coming out the front door. A male occupant was attempting to get out of the home and Sebold said the firefighters quickly helped him get to the front yard to safety. The person was taken to a local hospital for a more major check-up, Sebold said.

The fire crew then quickly worked to extinguish the fire and contained it to the back of the small home, about 800 square feet, Sebold said.

Sebold said he could not be more proud of his firefighters for their once heroic actions.

"I think their quick response did help to save the man's life," he said. "We train for incidents like this and it pays off. Life safety is always first for us."

Chief Sebold also commended the East Alton Fire Department for its quick response in the Box Alarm.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

