ALTON - Alton Fire Station welcomed the public to an open house on Sunday afternoon.

Article continues after sponsor message

The three-hour long open house offered many fun and educational demonstrations and activities. Alton’s Fire Station 1 had a great crowd of community members all afternoon long. Some stopped by for the popular chili and hot dogs offered at the event. Attendees also enjoyed the chance to get a glimpse inside the Fire Station and see the trucks up close. Kids enjoyed climbing into the trucks and learning about how the trucks work to fight fires.

“We’re happy to welcome Alton residents to the Fire Station. Keeping the community prepared and helping to educate youth on fire safety is always a good thing,” said Chief Jemison.

The live burn demonstrations were a big hit at the open house. Twice during the event, displays were set ablaze to show how the fires are put out. The first showing how sprinklers work to contain fires until firefighters can respond. And the second demonstrating how fires are put out with the truck. Kids enjoyed seeing the firefighters at work live, giving them a glimpse at what they do. The smoke house was another hit for kids, firefighters took kids inside the simulation and showed them what to do in a fire. Firefighters educated the kids in a fun way, while still teaching on the important topic of fire safety. Fire equipment was on display as well as firefighters in gear. Games, face painting, and other activities were also offered, giving attendees plenty to do and see. For adults, reminders on how to use fire extinguishers were offered, and information on keeping smoke alarms up to date.

The open house served as a reminder of what firefighters and all first responders do for the community. Events like these along with other demonstrations the Fire Department participates in year-round serves as a great reminder to the community on fire safety. To keep up to date with Alton Fire Department like their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/altonfire

