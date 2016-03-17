ALTON - The Alton Fire Department is going to be busy from 5 to 9 tonight at the Alton Applebee’s with a Lucas 2 CPR Device fund-raising attempt.

The department has raised about $4,500 so far and around $17,000 is needed to purchase one of the devices.

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said he couldn’t thank Applebee’s enough for allowing the firemen to come with their fund-raising opportunity.

Applebee’s is donating up to 15 percent of the bill to the fire department cause for any who bring one of the Alton Fire Department flyers about the fund-raiser tonight. Anyone who wants to donate about that can do so, Sebold said.

The Lucas 2 CPR Devices truly save time and lives, Sebold said.

“Statistically, the cardiac arrest survival rate in the field is 10 percent or less,” Sebold said. “The City of Alton is relatively on track with that national statistic. With the Lucas 2 CPR Device, you don’t have to stop compressions when you put somebody on a compression board or in an ambulance. There is no interruptions in compressions. The survival rate increases to about 25 percent with the Lucas 2 CPR Device.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the fire department for the device can mail checks to Alton Fire Department, denoted for the Lucas 2 CPR device, 333 E. 20th St., Alton, IL., 62002, or call 618-463-3568.

