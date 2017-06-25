ALTON - It was a busy morning for the Alton Fire Department during Saturday’s Muscular Dystrophy Association Fill The Boot fundraiser event at the intersection of State and Belle in Alton.

Fire Department members were greeted with an abundance of community participation in the annual event.

Jake Harnett of the Alton Fire Department coordinated the cause and he was very pleased with the outcome. He said it had been a steady morning of contributors to the open fire department boots.

“We have been doing the MDA fundraiser for a long time,” Hartnett said. “Many fire departments in the area take part to partner with the MDA to raise money. We know there are several new breakthroughs with treatment for Muscular Dystrophy and new drugs. We are very excited to offer help and give support.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Hartnett said the fire department members love spending time in the community to assist charitable causes.

“Most of the time we get out in the community when a problem event occurs like a house fire or emergency, but this is a chance for us to get out and work with the public and let them get to know us. It is a chance to work for a good cause.”

Anyone who did not get an opportunity to contribute to the MDA cause can contact Hartnett the Alton department at (618) 463-3565 or mail contributions to the Alton Fire Department, 333 E 20th Street, Alton, IL 62002.

More like this: