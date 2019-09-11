Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - A fire broke out about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Madison Avenue in Alton at a vacant house.

Article continues after sponsor message

The home was a two-story house and the fire appeared in the front part. Alton Fire Department and Godfrey Fire Protection District responded to a Box Alarm and Alton Police Department was also on scene and closed the road.

The fire extinguished quickly by Alton Fire Department.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Alton Fire Department Battles Structure Fire On Residence Street
Mar 21, 2025
Alton Fire Department Responds to Seven Storm-Related Incidents
Mar 15, 2025
Fire Department Responds Swiftly to Motorcycle Fire in East Alton
Feb 28, 2025
Swift Action Saves Life In Batchtown Fire Incident
Mar 27, 2025
Local Fire Departments Team Up To Battle Caseyville Brush Blaze
Mar 20, 2025

 