Alton Fire Department, Godfrey Fire Protection District, Respond to Serious Fire on Madison in Alton
ALTON - A fire broke out about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Madison Avenue in Alton at a vacant house.
The home was a two-story house and the fire appeared in the front part. Alton Fire Department and Godfrey Fire Protection District responded to a Box Alarm and Alton Police Department was also on scene and closed the road.
The fire extinguished quickly by Alton Fire Department.
Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
