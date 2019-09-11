ALTON - A fire broke out about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Madison Avenue in Alton at a vacant house.

Article continues after sponsor message

The home was a two-story house and the fire appeared in the front part. Alton Fire Department and Godfrey Fire Protection District responded to a Box Alarm and Alton Police Department was also on scene and closed the road.

The fire extinguished quickly by Alton Fire Department.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: