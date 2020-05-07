ALTON - The Alton Fire Department called a Box Alarm after a call of a blaze in the 900 block of Tremont Street in Alton on Thursday night.

Alton Police Department and East Alton Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The Alton Fire Department knocked the fire down in rapid fashion and was still at the scene extinguishing the blaze around 9 p.m. The fire appeared to start at the back of the house. It was not known if the home was a vacant residence or not.

No other details were not available at this time.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

