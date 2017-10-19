Get The Latest News!

ALTON - Alton Fire Department members battled a blaze at a State Street home across from Johnson’s Corner in Alton on Thursday morning. The structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said the call came in around 6 a.m. and firefighters were immediately dispatched. The fire was on the first and second floors of the structure and firefighters battled it until it was extinguished. Godfrey Fire Protection District team members were also called in to backup the Alton Fire Department.

Sebold said the fire appeared “suspicious in nature,” so the Illinois State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate. At 8 a.m. Thursday, he said they would be investigating with his department within just minutes.

Sebold said the home had also recently been struck with a vehicle in front.

More details to come…

