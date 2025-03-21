ALTON, — The Alton Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2800 block of Residence Street Friday afternoon, March 21, 2025, where heavy smoke was visible upon their arrival.

Firefighters encountered challenging conditions as strong winds caused flames to spread to a neighboring house, as well as a tree and some bushes in the vicinity.

Article continues after sponsor message

In response to the escalating situation, Alton requested a box alarm, prompting assistance from the East Alton Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly. The initial structure where the fire originated sustained significant damage, while the neighboring house incurred only minor damage.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More like this: