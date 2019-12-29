ALTON - The Alton Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Buena Vista Avenue.

The Alton Fire Department called a Box Alarm. East Alton Fire Department was also on the scene along with Alton Police Department.

When firefighters arrived the house had flames and smoke showing in a back room of the home.

No injuries were reported and the firefighters were able to knock down the blaze quickly.

