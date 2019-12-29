Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - The Alton Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Buena Vista Avenue.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Fire Department called a Box Alarm. East Alton Fire Department was also on the scene along with Alton Police Department.

When firefighters arrived the house had flames and smoke showing in a back room of the home.

No injuries were reported and the firefighters were able to knock down the blaze quickly.

More like this:

Alton Fire Department Battles Structure Fire On Residence Street
Mar 21, 2025
Alton Fire Department Responds to Seven Storm-Related Incidents
Mar 15, 2025
Centralia Man Charged In Alton Arson Case
Mar 10, 2025
Firefighters Battle Intense Structure Blaze In Godfrey, Residents, Pets Safely Evacuated
Mar 5, 2025
Atticus Chapman Is Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Alton High School Remarkable Redbird Of The Month
3 days ago

 