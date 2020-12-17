ALTON - The Alton Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire at around 12:30 a.m Thursday on East Elm Street in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they encountered heavy fire. Firefighters knocked down the fire pretty quickly.

The house appeared to be vacant. It is unknown how the fire started at this time. No injuries were reported.

Alton Police Department helped with traffic control during the fire.

More like this: