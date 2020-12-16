ALTON - The Alton Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire at 4:28 a.m Wednesday in the 100 block of Marietta Place in Alton.

The Alton Fire Department called a Box Alarm. Godfrey Fire Protection District responded to the scene to help Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they encountered heavy fire. Firefighters knocked down the fire pretty quickly. Part of the roof collapsed during the fire.

The fire started in the attic of the house. The occupants were out of the house when firefighters arrived.

Alton Police Department helped with traffic control during the fire.

No injuries were reported and all of the animals also escaped the house unharmed.

More like this: